SPOKANE, Wash. - Instead of looking forward to a wedding, one Spokane family is now planning a funeral after a young woman died as a result of COVID-19-related symptoms.
Aliyah Marsh was just 25-years-old when she died suddenly on Tuesday, July 21. Her death marks a tragic milestone: the first person under 30 to die in Spokane County as a result of the coronavirus.
According to a statement released on behalf of her family, Marsh and her fiancé, Adam, had been nearing the end of their quarantine when she began to experience trouble breathing overnight. She went unconscious the next day before her family realized how serious the situation was and could get her to an ER.
"We are in absolute shock as she had only experienced mild symptoms as a young, vibrant 25-year-old who was busy planning her wedding," the statement said. "Losing her to this illness and preparing to bury her was not something we could have ever imagined."
Marsh's family continued to say that they are not looking for sympathy, only hope that others will use their experience to their own benefit.
"Maybe, like us, you didn't really know what COVID-19 was capable of. Now that you know, the question is simply what you are going to do to protect yourselves and your families."
The full statement can be read here:
"On behalf of the family of Aliyah Marsh
Our precious Aliyah (Alli) Marsh passed away suddenly in her home from symptoms associated with Covid-19 at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21 after the valiant efforts by paramedics to do everything they could to resuscitate her. Alli and her fiancé, Adam, were nearing the end of their quarantine when she began to experience difficulty breathing overnight, and then went unconscious the next day before we realized how serious the situation was and could get her to the ER. We are in absolute shock as she had only experienced mild symptoms as a young, vibrant 25-year-old who was busy planning her wedding —losing her to this illness and preparing to bury her was not something we could have ever imagined.
For all of you who love Alli like we do, we are so sorry. We are sorry for this community, who has lost a true treasure … a young woman with a smile and a spark that could light up any darkness.
We are not seeking sympathy, we are simply hoping that you will use our experience to your own benefit. Maybe, like us, you didn’t really know what Covid-19 was capable of. Now that you know, the question is simply what you are going to do to protect yourselves and your families. We understand that certain preventative measures are not realistic for everyone as we all need to work, but please please take this opportunity to do whatever you can do to prevent this from happening to your family or others. We can no longer act like we don’t really know what this virus can do.
Thank you for the outpouring of support and love for our family. We are blessed by every bit of love and comfort so many of you have offered."
