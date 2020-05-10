SPOKANE, Wash., - There's a new effort to help keep first responders safe and ultimately prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in Spokane.
Spokane Community Connect is a city-wide database that allows residents to enter information about their households for the Spokane Fire Department. SFD chief Brian Schaeffer said it is an exceptionally important tool to have during the pandemic.
"If someone has a person in their home that are suffering from or starting to get COVID symptoms, they can immediately put that information into our database to help protect first responders before they arrive," Schaeffer said.
That information can save valuable time in an emergency and allow firefighters to be more prepared for situations they'll encounter when responding to calls. It can also help fight the virus on a larger scale by pointing out where the virus is in the city.
The department stresses that Community Connect is about more than COVID-19 in the long run.
Questions range from details about family pets, to where shut off points for utilities are located to information about family medical needs. The answers to those questions help the fire department tailor their response to a caller's individual needs.
For example, parents who have a child with autism can enter that information into the database. Firefighters say details like that can help them better serve their community.
"How amazing and effective would it be, especially with autism, for a responder to walk in in a non-threatening manner and know the child's name," Schaeffer said. "Know the child's parts of their diagnosis that may set them off and know what works to help calm them?"
Spokane Community Connect registration is available here.
