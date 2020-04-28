SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane Fire Department has a message for anyone wearing a mask: "Please don't microwave them."
It sounds crazy, but Deputy Chief Jay Atwood with the Spokane Fire Department said there is incorrect and dangerous information on the internet that cloth masks can be disinfected by putting them in the microwave for three minutes.
During a briefing Tuesday morning, Deputy Chief Atwood played a video showing several different scenarios of mask being put into the microwave, including the mask being put into a plastic bag and another of a mask with metal in it being microwaved.
In every experiment the mask ended up destroyed and in most cases it caught fire in the microwave.
Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said to keep cloth masks clean they should be washed daily with soap and hot water then dried with hot air.
He also reminded people that a cloth mask only prevents the person wearing the mask from spreading COVID-19 to others. He said even when wearing a mask it is still important to practice social distancing and wash hand regularly.
