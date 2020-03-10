SPOKANE, Wash. - It's business as usual for the Spokane Fire Department when it comes to responding to calls. But they do have a contingency plan in place if they were to come into contact with someone displaying COVID-19-like symptoms.
"We're extremely concerned about it. Primarily because it is a pandemic, it spreads so easily and can go through communities very quickly," Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said.
Schaeffer said he's worried about those who might be at higher risk of contracting the virus, such as older people and those with underlying health conditions.
As the coronavirus continues to spread in Western Washington, first responders are at a higher risk for contracting the virus. At least one Kirkland firefighter tested positive for the virus while 22 other firefighters and three police officers are in the midst of a two-week quarantine.
Schaeffer said they've been keeping an on the spread of the virus, and first responders are prepared and have the proper gear to come in contact with it.
"When it did come over into the United States, we changed the way in which respond," Schaeffer said.
Starting with dispatch, they're asking callers a set of questions to determine if their symptoms could be flu. Still, they're not taking any risks.
"They have that extra notification or extra reminder that they're responding to symptoms that indicate a possible pandemic," Schaeffer said. "They're prepared from the N-95 masks to gowns, gloves, and boot covers. Then they face a patient with limited personnel."
After the call, crews clean up and sanitize the trucks and equipment used. Schaeffer said they won't go back into service until everything has been disinfected. While it adds length to the call, it's for provider safety.
But every time a crew goes out, the personal protective gear that is worn on a call is disposed of properly, just like it would be on a hazmat call. With the amount of protective gear being used, this is also making Schaeffer concerned when it comes to supplies for his firefighters.
"We've got a number of orders in for personal protective equipment, and that should be arriving soon," Schaeffer said. "So what I would like to be able to do is to stockpile personal protective equipment for all sizes from small to extra small to extra large. In case the illness progresses to a pandemic here in Spokane."
