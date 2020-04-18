Spokane Fire Department teams up with local business to bring pizzas to families

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters spent Saturday turning their fire trucks into pizza delivery trucks to provide food for families across the community.
It started when Peace Pie Pizzeria offered to provide a meal for first responders at the Spokane Fire Department. Owner Isaac Houger said the firefighters had a different idea.
"They were so humble, they said we have enough support and there's families out there.. that need the help during this pandemic," Houger said.
SFD contacted the Isaac Foundation, which serves families living with autism, to see if they knew anyone who could use a little joy. SFD fire lieutenant John Goodman said it's important to remind these families that they aren't forgotten.
"The autism community, most of them are about regiment... and routine," Goodman said. This being out of school, not being able to be with their providers they normally see all the time has been a real hardship on a lot of these families."
Firefighters delivered pizzas to four different families. Amber and Josh Conley were out playing with their daughters, Akaylia and Melanie, when the fire trucks pulled up. Sidewalk chalk drawings and hopscotch were quickly forgotten when they saw some familiar faces inside.
The family said they did fire station visits about once a month before COVID-19. They loved the pizza, and said having a few minutes to elbow-bump their firefighting friends was the bright spot they needed.
"It's so good for them. It's a really good community feeling," Amber Conley said. "It gives that normal feeling for them one more time, you know," Josh Conley added.
Peace Pie Pizzeria hopes to bring pizzas to more families during this difficult time and can be contacted here. Delivery opportunities with the Spokane Fire Department can be arranged by contacting Jamie McIntyre at the Spokane Fire Department.
