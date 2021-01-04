It was a first for first responders in Spokane County, as day one of a ten-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic kicked off on Monday.
"We feel confident that we'll be able to run all of our first responders who want the vaccine through this clinic," Mike Lopez, Integrated Medical Services Manager for the Spokane Fire Department, said.
The clinic will operate every day, including weekends, from January 4th to January 14th, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day. It will be held as a drive-thru clinic at the Fire Department Training Center to provide ample space and vaccinate as many people as possible.
The Spokane Regional Health District is the lead agency in this program, partnering with Spokane County EMS and Trauma Care Council. SRHD will be using the Moderna vaccine in this program.
Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson with the Spokane Regional Health District, said the district has 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available to administer to first responders. With another shipment expected next week, Hawkins said the clinic would be able to vaccinate anywhere from 2,400 to 4,000 first responders.
"With our EMS providers being at the tip of the spear, and have been since March..." Lopez said. "This is really a great step forward in protecting our providers and giving those folks the support and protection they need, so they can continue to care for the community - just like they have been for the last eleven months."
Kasey Austin, a fire lieutenant and medical service officer with the Spokane Fire Department, said he was vaccinated last week. Austin was vaccinated in a demonstration video, which was shown to his peers who are administering the vaccine at the drive-thru.
"This is just one step to the final end," Austin said. "It's not just a silver magic bullet that's going to stop (COVID-19) dead in its tracks."
Austin said he decided to get vaccinated after researching the Moderna vaccine and its potential side effects. He said he didn't notice anything the first day he was administered the vaccine, then was tired for the next couple of days following administration.
"Sunday and today are the best of my days. I feel back to normal," he said. "It took a lot of soul searching. A lot of discussion with my doctor. (My wife and I) did our personal, own research on it. And I'm not just talking social media research... Get your own thoughts about it and do your own research, too."
While the drive-thru clinic isn't an exact representation of what future vaccination clinics could look like, Lopez said organizers were "testing the waters" and expressed hope that the drive-thru could serve as a foundational model for future clinics.
"I think what we're experiencing today is that, yes, in fact (the drive-thru clinic) works very well," Lopez said. "(We could) replicate that in Cheney. Or replicate that in the north end of the county. Or replicate it here in (Spokane) or out in the Valley. It really gives us a foundation for being able to support the regional health district and give back to the community."
