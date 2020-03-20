SPOKANE, Wash. - With grocery store shelves looking bare and people stock-piling left and right, even when being told not to, you might be wondering: what am I supposed to buy with what is still left?
Kacey Rosauer, a kitchen food blogger here in Spokane, created a grocery list for you full of ideas for your next shopping trip.
The Rosauer's Kitchen grocery list has tons of ideas on it for families shopping on a budget, and it's things your kids can help make.
I met up with Kacey yesterday, who showed me how using just coconut milk, curry powder, and some salt and pepper can add some new flavor to those bags and bags of chicken that are probably sitting in your freezer. There's ideas on here for baking, taquitos, casseroles, pastas, home-made soups and breads, since that's something a lot of stores are running out of.
"If you are struggling, or just don't know what to make, you can open a couple cans and put this all together really quickly, it's all budget friendly things," Kacey Rosauer said.
On the Rosauer's kitchen grocery list, there's a section on what to buy in bulk, for your freezer, your fridge, a dry good section, and other fun things you'll need on your list too. Rosauer recommends looking at the Rosauer's kitchen "Hunker Down Easy Dinners list" first before shopping, then you can highlight what you need from the list before hitting the store.
Here is the link to her website: https://rosauerskitchen.com/2020/03/19/hunker-down-easy-dinners/?fbclid=IwAR2dU2b6vjUy6t4FkbV1de9AuhCImsBpuIjvyC-gqL-ad54GGmknhT40NA8
