SPOKANE, Wash. - A local group that has fed thousands of families hot meals while supporting local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic is expanding their services to include Spokane Valley as well.
Starting Saturday, April 18, Spokane Food Fighters will begin offering emergency meal deliveries to residents in Spokane Valley in addition to its current service area in Spokane.
“Last week Spokane Food Fighters surpassed 10,000 meals delivered to folks in need in a matter of a few short weeks,” said Robbi Katherine Anthony, Executive Director of Spokane Food Fighters. “While our original objective was to serve the City of Spokane, it is clear there is a much greater need in our area."
The group will also now offer a Spanish version of the intake form, available Saturday, April 18.
Spokane Food Fighters representative Marcus Riccelli, along with other volunteers, have partnered with non-profits to buy meals from struggling restaurants and give them freely to families in need. Second Harvest also jumped on board to give out food boxes, which are 15 lbs. boxes, each having a dozen meals inside.
Information on orders for meals and emergency food boxes and voluntter opportunities is available at: http://spokanefoodfighters.org/.
"20,000 meals delivered is our next target, and with these initiatives and the dedication of our volunteers, our donors, and our partners we believe we will surpass this mark and continue to grow this effort," Anthony said.
The restaurants are getting paid for these meals, so if your business is interested in partnering reach out to Hello@SpokaneFoodFighters.org
