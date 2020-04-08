SPOKANE, Wash. - There's a new group in Spokane that's bringing the community together by feeding thousands of families hot meals, while supporting local restaurants. They're called the Spokane Food Fighters and they saw this need for people who might've lost their job, and can't afford hot meals right now.
Representative Marcus Riccelli, along with other volunteers, have partnered with non-profits to buy meals from struggling restaurants and give them freely to families in need. Second Harvest also jumped on board to give out food boxes, which are 15 lbs. boxes, each having a dozen meals inside. So far, Spokane Food Fighters have given away nearly 8,600 hot meals bought from nearly a dozen local restaurants.
If you'd like to volunteer your time to help pack food boxes, or can drive hot meals to those in need, you can visit http://spokanefoodfighters.org/
If you're in need of a meal, Spokane Food Fighters said they only deliver in the Spokane city limits, and is limited to five hot meals per household, but you can sign up on their website.
The restaurants are getting paid for these meals, so if you're business is interested in partnering reach out to Hello@SpokaneFoodFighters.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.