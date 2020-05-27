During the daily Spokane Regional Health District COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Bob Lutz said he is working with the city and the county about the return of Lime scooters and the opening of pools and play structures.
"The initial presentation I was not enthusiastic about it but to the credit of the city and the credit of the company they are looking at doing things differently," Dr. Lutz said about the return of Lime bikes and scooters.
Lime bikes and scooters have returned to some cities.
Dr. Bob Lutz said when it comes to opening pools it will be a conversation between the Health District and the Parks and Recreation Departments at city and county levels.
"Lap swimming is one of the more safe things people can do to stay fit," Dr. Lutz said.
Dr. Lutz said he will not open play structures until Phase Three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.