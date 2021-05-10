SPOKANE, Wash. - Smaller vaccine clinics are popping up around the region with one being held this Tuesday at Avista Stadium.
The Spokane Hospitality Coalition is hosting the vaccination clinic in partnership with Albertsons, Safeway and the Spokane Indians.
The clinic will offer the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Everyone who gets vaccinated will receive a free hotdog.
The clinic will be held Tuesday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
"During our two-week pause on phases, it's more important than ever to show our efforts and take steps in the right direction. Spokane Hospitality Coalition members are working to provide opportunities to get vaccinated as easily and quickly as possible, with incentives for helping us stay open," the organization wrote on Facebook.
People can register at save509.com.