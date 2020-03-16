Spokane Regional Health District
Spokane's regional health leaders are gathering this morning to share the steps each are taking to care for those affected by the spread of COVID-19.

Representatives from the Spokane Regional Health District, Spokane County, Kaiser Permanente, CHAS, Providence Healthcare, and MultiCare will speak at a 10 a.m. news conference at SRHD headquarters. 

KHQ will stream the news conference on khq.com and our Facebook page. 

Full statement below:

Region’s hospital and medical leadership gather to discuss readiness plans related to COVID-19

Members of the local media are invited to learn about Spokane’s health care provider’s preparations for COVID-19. Healthcare leaders will be present to answer your questions.

Event Details

The following individuals are scheduled to appear and will be available for a short Q&A session:

· Deborah Wiser, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Family Physician, CHAS

· Dr. David O’Brien, Sr. Vice President and Chief Executive, MultiCare Health System, Inland Northwest Region

· Peg Currie, RN, Chief Operating Officer of Providence Health Care; Chief Executive of Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence Holy Family Hospital

· Dr. David Ward, acting medical director for Kaiser Permanente Spokane

· Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer, Spokane Regional Health District

· Jim Nania, Spokane County EMS & Trauma Care Council

· Mike Lopez, Integrated Medical Services Manager

