Spokane's regional health leaders are gathering this morning to share the steps each are taking to care for those affected by the spread of COVID-19.
Representatives from the Spokane Regional Health District, Spokane County, Kaiser Permanente, CHAS, Providence Healthcare, and MultiCare will speak at a 10 a.m. news conference at SRHD headquarters.
KHQ will stream the news conference on khq.com and our Facebook page.
Full statement below:
Region’s hospital and medical leadership gather to discuss readiness plans related to COVID-19
Members of the local media are invited to learn about Spokane’s health care provider’s preparations for COVID-19. Healthcare leaders will be present to answer your questions.
Event Details
The following individuals are scheduled to appear and will be available for a short Q&A session:
· Deborah Wiser, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Family Physician, CHAS
· Dr. David O’Brien, Sr. Vice President and Chief Executive, MultiCare Health System, Inland Northwest Region
· Peg Currie, RN, Chief Operating Officer of Providence Health Care; Chief Executive of Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence Holy Family Hospital
· Dr. David Ward, acting medical director for Kaiser Permanente Spokane
· Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer, Spokane Regional Health District
· Jim Nania, Spokane County EMS & Trauma Care Council
· Mike Lopez, Integrated Medical Services Manager
