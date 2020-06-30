The 2020 season has ended before it began for the Spokane Indians and other Minor League Baseball teams.
Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball on Tuesday, June 30, that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season, which means there will be no Minor League Baseball season in 2020.
"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had summer without Minor League Baseball played," Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner said. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."
"We are saddened by the news passed down today from MLB and MiLB that the 2020 season has been cancelled, but understand the decision," said Otto Klein, Spokane Indians Senior Vice President. "The health and safety of Indians fans, players, staff, and the Inland Northwest community remains the top priority. As an organization, we will begin to plan for the 2021 season and we look forward to once again making Avista Stadium the community's gathering place."
