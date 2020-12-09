Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) interim Health Officer, Dr. Frank Velazquez spoke on Wednesday addressing two recent announcements regarding COVID-19; the CDC’s updated guidance for quarantine or isolation and Tuesday's announcement by Governor Inslee to extend restrictions for an additional three weeks.

Velazquez started his press conference by addressing the large amount of daily positive cases being reported in Spokane, specifically mentioning the 692 cases reported on Tuesday. Tuesday's case numbers were a single-day high for Spokane county, however Velazquez confirmed that 238 of those cases were from inmates testing positive in the outbreak at Airway Heights Correctional Facility.

Velazquez continued by encouraging residents to quarantine and isolate if possible, saying that "if faced with the circumstances that require us to isolate, any of us can do that." He spoke on the benefits of quarantining and isolating if exposed to the virus or someone who has tested positive.

Dr. Velazquez explained the difference between quarantine and isolation, saying that isolation applies to someone who is already sick whereas quarantine is intended for a person or group of people who have been potentially exposed to the virus but have not been confirmed with infection. He said understanding this difference is necessary to understanding the way we combat the virus and its spread.

Recently, the CDC has shortened the length of quarantine time in certain situations from 14 days to 10 days after continuing to learn more information about the life cycle of the virus. Dr. Velazquez says he and the SRHD will continue to follow those guidelines.

Dr. Velazquez addressed this new announcement by outlining the new quarantine and isolation times.

How long to quarantine as a close contact:

Stay home for 14 days after last contact with infected person.

Watch for common symptoms and avoid contact with people considered 'high risk' for the virus.

If you have no symptoms, Velazquez says your quarantine can end after 10 days, per new CDC guidelines.

If you think or know you had COVID-19 and had symptoms:

At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared AND

At least 24 hours with no fever (without fever-reducing medication) AND

Symptoms have improved

If you have had severe COVID-19 illness requiring hospitalization, it is recommended to remain in quarantine for 20 days instead of 10.

If you tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms:

If you continue to have no symptoms, you can be with others after 10 days since last tested

After meeting the isolation requirements, you no longer need to remain in isolation.

Dr. Velazquez also addressed the extended restrictions announced by Governor Inslee on Tuesday saying, "I think there are many reasons for that, one of the reasons being the really high (COVID-19) numbers we are talking about." He also added that a main reason that the decision was made to extend restrictions is because of the increasingly limited capacity that hospitals are experiencing. Velazquez said that many people get confused about hospital capacity because of the difference between staffed beds and licensed beds. He says that they record the number of staffed beds because that is based off the number of staff they have available to tend to the beds. Many hospitals are having to adjust with nurses and doctors getting sick or having to isolate due to the virus and not all licensed beds can be safely tended to at all times. This adds an additional strain to a hospital's capacity and is why the hospitals report on staffed beds versus licensed beds.

He said that some hospitals are seeing a rise in patients due to COVID-19, saying that usually 10% of standard hospital beds are used to treat COVID patients whereas now they are seeing over 15% of beds being used in basic care units and over 30% of beds being used in intensive care units. These percentages are based on the amount of patients being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital compared to the total number of beds available.

Velazquez also reminded people to not avoid getting non-COVID related medical care if necessary. He said that part of the reason why the restrictions are in place is to make sure the hospitals don't become overwhelmed and can attend to other patients with medical needs besides COVID-19.

Dr. Velazquez finished by reminding the public that there are resources available for those who may not have the ability to quarantine at home for the specific amount of time and he encouraged people to check with their health care providers or visit SRHD's website to learn more about those resources.