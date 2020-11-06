Dr. Bob Lutz sat in a Virtual Health Board meeting for nearly a full minute after being fired, with the board members that fired him discussed his replacement. That man turned out to be Dr. Frank Velazquez.
On Friday, 24 hours after Commissioner Al French nominated Dr. Velazquez, and was seconded by Spokane Valley Council woman Linda Thompson, we still have a lot of questions about Dr. Lutz's replacement as Spokane's health officer.
Dr. Velazquez describes himself as a physician executive and we've reported on his medical and business background in separate stories. We've also touched on how some health board members were concerned about the process that led to his position as interim health officer. On Friday, we wanted to speak with Dr. Velazquez, to ask what his plan was to keep our community safe.
KHQ's Kevin Kim learned that no one at the health district has met him yet, aside from Mr. French and Health District Administrator Amelia Clark, according to an SRHD spokeswoman. That same woman told us that Dr. Velazquez will need some time to get acquainted with SRHD, the data, and the employees. She said that he'll be made available for interviews after that. But, as Friday was his first day as public health officer, we had some questions for him. After calling several acquaintances, who spoke very highly of Dr. Velazquez, we still couldn't find anyone who would put us in touch with him, including Mr. French.
We looked up the company he owns, with his wife, called Pathos Enterprises LLC. The website listed a phone number, so we called it. No one picked up. A dead-end, but the website listed an address in the Colbert area so off we went. The address turned out to be for home, behind a gate that had a "V" inscribed on it. We rang the gate phone but once again did not have any luck. KHQ's Kevin Kim left his card and asked for a call back, which has not happened as of this writing.
Of course, Dr. Velazquez is under no obligation to call us back, but with a new facing leading the fight against COVID, we hoped to share his voice with you too. We'll keep trying.
