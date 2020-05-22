This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's official, Spokane County is moving into the next phase of reopening.
County leaders announced on Friday, May 22, that the county's variance request had been approved.
"Spokane is open for business," Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
Woodward praised residents for their efforts in containing COVID-19. She added that her office is already looking ahead to the potential date of June 12 for moving into Phase 3.
Under Phase 2, Washington counties are allowed to reopen more businesses. Restaurants will be able to operate under limited capacities, hair and nail salons can serve customers again and retail stores may open with restrictions.
In-home domestic services like nannies and house cleaners will also be able to operate again, as will remaining manufacturing and new construction.
You can find more details on the phases of Washington's reopening HERE.
