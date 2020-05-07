SPOKANE, Wash. - In his daily briefing on Thursday, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz applauded the efforts of Spokane County residents to flatten the curve of coronavirus spread.
"We've made significant progress over the many weeks," Lutz said.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District, there were two new coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday, May 7, bringing the countywide total up to 25. In addition, there were also two more confirmed cases of the virus reported Thursday.
Lutz also noted that new hospitalizations remain on the decline, with 10 people currently in the hospital because of the virus.
Lutz was also joined by Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and and Alisha Benson with Greater Spokane Incorporated. During her time at the podium, Woodward highlighted that the data coming from the health department has been showing a favorable outlook for Spokane County.
"Now the data is telling us that we need to move to our next goal and that is our recovery," Woodward said.
Woodward also said that the continued plan for recovery will be based on that data and will remain flexible in case those metrics begin to change.
Woodward also took the time to extend her thanks to Governor Jay Inslee for listening to officials from Eastern Washington. She said the conversations have been encouraging and she is looking forward to opening up more of Spokane.
Benson discussed more of the work that is currently underway to support local businesses during the reopening process. The goal overall, Benson said, is to build confidence for businesses to reopen, confidence for workers to return and confidence for shoppers to buy.
To do so, Benson said they are focused on making sure those businesses have access to the guidance, tools and supplies they will need to once again open their doors. She also noted the importance of making sure that public health and safety is maintained, paying close attention to the data and that responses are nimble to changing guidance
"This business community is innovative and we continue to see their ingenuity in all of this response and recovery," Benson said.
Benson also noted that more information will be shared in the days to come regarding the path to reopening.
