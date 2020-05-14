Update, May 14, 5:15 pm:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Leaders from around Spokane County expressed their disappointment in reporting that the county's request for a variance to enter Phase Two of reopening has been denied.
In a press conference on Thursday, May 14, the mayors of Spokane, Spokane Valley and Millwood were joined by Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich to say that the effort to reopen Spokane County early doesn't stop here.
"I'm taking this as not a 'no', this is a 'not yet.'" Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
Woodward also noted that on May 4, Governor Jay Inslee said he would have criteria ready for larger counties seeking variances. That two week mark will arrive on Monday, May 18.
Each of the leaders expressed their hope that because Spokane County submitted its request early, it would be used to form a baseline for that new criteria and could start to reopen businesses soon.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a Spokane City Councilman, Spokane County's request for a variance to quickly enter into Phase Two of reopening has been denied.
According to a Facebook post by Michael Cathcart, the Washington Secretary of Health took less than a day to deny the request.
"We have a plan. We can safely reopen here in the Spokane region. The lack of consistency and transparency in all of this is disheartening. The people of Washington state and in particular, our constituents right here in Spokane deserve so much better," Cathcart said in his post.
Cathcart also noted that Governor Jay Inslee and the Secretary of Health have both said they still don't know what the metrics will be for Spokane County moving forward.
Cathcart also included a screenshot of an email from Secretary of Health's office, which says in part:
"I am unable to consider the variance request as Spokane county does not meet the variance eligibility requirements at this time. Those requirements are having a population of 75K or less and no residents testing positive for COVD-19 in the last three weeks per proclamation 20-25.3"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.