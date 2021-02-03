SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported that the mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena is rapidly approaching 5,000 vaccinations after just one week of operations.
The total number of doses administered is 4,969 to be exact, and SRHD also confirmed 600 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday February 2.
Scheduling for the second week of vaccinations will open on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. Visit CHAS Health at COVID Vaccine | Spokane Arena Mass Vaccination | CHAS Health or call (509) 444-8200 to schedule.