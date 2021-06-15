SPOKANE, Wash. - The mass vaccination site at the Spokane Arena will officially close.
The site will operate for three more days.
- Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Thursday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
No appointment is needed to receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the next three days.
The Spokane Arena is not the first state-led mass vaccination site ending its heyday. The mass vax site in Ridgefield and Kennewick ended their operations on May 28.
The Washington State Department of health told KHQ in a statement that vaccination efforts are moving from stationary locations to mobile clinics.
"This new phase of vaccine outreach will help the state reach people who have experienced barriers in vaccine access and help distribute life-saving shots more equitably and conveniently across the state of Washington," Public Information Officer Cory Portner wrote.
The Spokane vaccination site first opened on January 27. In January, demand was so high that Spokane Police dealt with a traffic nightmare near the arena and the website to make appointments experienced multiple crashes.
CHAS operated the mass vaccination location through February. On March 1, the Washington State Department of Health took operations.
From January 27 through June 15, the location administered 75,592 total Covid-19 doses.