SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward called the Governor's Office asking to put a pause on phase rollbacks to let the county focus on vaccinations.
"I think it will be devastating if we roll back a third time for our businesses and our community in general," said Mayor Woodward.
As of Monday, Spokane County is failing both metrics to stay in phase 3.
To stay in phase three, cases need to be under 200 per 100,000 people over two weeks, Spokane County is at 274.
Hospitalizations need to be under 5 per 100,000 people over a week, the county is at 8.6.
Mayor Woodward said she wants to make a push to vaccinate the 19-39 age group, she said that's the group that is driving up the case numbers.
She said by hosting vaccine clinics at local colleges, and by partnering with local businesses, the county can get where it needs to be.
Mayor Woodward added that whatever comes from the governor's decision on Tuesday, Spokane County will get through it.
"We need to do look at the positives, we will get through whatever is thrown at us together," she said.