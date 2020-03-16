SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says we are entering a challenging time as the community begins a week where schools and some businesses are set to shut down statewide, but she says there are some measures city and county leaders are taking in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
"First, let me start off by saying our thoughts and prayers are for those who are sick," Mayor Woodward said in a live interview on KHQ's Wake Up Show. "We have people who are sick in our community and and let's hope for a speedy recovery for them and and let's have some compassion for them."
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be signing a statewide emergency proclamation on Monday to temporarily shutdown restaurants, bars, entertainment and recreational facilitates.
"This is sobering, these are unprecedented times and we need to support our businesses more than anything," Mayor Woodward said. "Right now with the restaurant situation they do offer takeout, so we need to support those that are offering take out."
As Mayor Woodward noted, restaurants will be allowed to provide take-out and delivery, but no in-person dining will be permitted. The ban doesn't apply to grocery stores and pharmacies, and retail outlets will have reduced occupancy.
"This is going to be a challenging time for our businesses, so we have to do everything we can to make sure that they stay operating and that more people don't lose their jobs," Mayor Woodward said. "We have a significant portion of our population that lives paycheck to paycheck and we have to make sure that we take care of them and support businesses so they don't lose their jobs."
Mayor Woodward said the city and local utility companies are working with low-income customers to ensure their services don't get interrupted.
"We are doing things in our community to make sure that those who are working paycheck to paycheck, those who are low income, don't get their heat turned off or the lights turned off," Mayor Woodward said. "Avista is working very diligently with their customers to make sure that that doesn't happen. The City of Spokane is doing the same things with our customers to make sure that the water isn't turned off, that the garbage is picked up and that the snow was removed from the streets for a storm just like we had this weekend."
According to Mayor Woodward, her incident management team meets daily and the Spokane County Emergency Operations Center will have its first meeting at noon on Monday. Woodward anticipates all officials from various cities involved in the meeting will declare an emergency.
Woodward says having enough tests for coronavirus continues to be an issue, but the city plans to announce more information this week regarding an alternative medical site at the Spokane County Fairgrounds that includes drive-up testing and assessments.
"We don't want to overload our healthcare system, hospitals and clinics, so that is being worked out as we speak," Mayor Woodward said. "But testing still remains an issue. It's tough to follow the test results when they're not being done by hospitals and they're being done by private labs, so we're not getting all the information about that."
Lastly, Woodward says it is essential to keep practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"The thing that we can do the most, the biggest impact that we can have, is what we do - each one of us - and that is that social distancing: Staying home when you're sick, washing your hands, proper sneezing and coughing etiquette, and just looking out for each other."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.