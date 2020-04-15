When Governor Jay Inslee canceled on-site school for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it meant parents and guardians would also have to become temporary teachers.
While all classrooms come in different shapes and sizes, few are as large as Desiree Hart’s, the mother of 14 children.
“I’ve had a dream of homeschooling them, but there’s no way with work and all,” Hart said. “Now, it’s a nightmare in the sense of, obviously, with having this many kids. I’m kind of…”
Before she could finish her sentence, one of Desiree’s daughters interrupted her.
“Mom! Can you go into my code to go on Prodigy?” she said.
“See what I’m saying?” Hart said. “They need help to log in at all times.”
Out of Hart’s 14 children, nine are enrolled in Spokane Public Schools: five at Woodridge Elementary, two at Salk Middle School, and two at Shadle Park High School. Hart is also looking after her nephew, who attends Woodridge Elementary, because his mother works two jobs and raises him on her own.
For Hart, it’s not a matter of not having enough resources from Spokane Public Schools. In fact, she repeatedly praised teachers and staff for their “amazing work.”
“The schools are absolutely doing amazing,” Hart said. “They have a lot of resources. But you have different teachers doing different times, Zoom times… and for me, who has multiple students in multiple grades, it’s getting a little bit unbearable to shift all the pieces of the puzzle together and make it work.”
Hart noted that her children have to “do assignments all over the place. They’re doing Blackboard, Zoom, Clever, Khan Academy, MobyMax, Office 365, Prodigy, Epic… and more.”
The various platforms and portals could be attributed to a philosophy by Spokane Public Schools and many districts across the country: Let teachers teach the way they want to teach.
“We trust our teachers to use their professional judgement to make adjustments and accommodate those resources to best meet the needs of individual students in their classrooms,” Dr. Adam Swinyard, the Associate Superintendent at Spokane Public Schools, said.
“Many of the concepts are the same, but the tools, and the strategies, and the resources will take time for them to hone their skills and be familiar with. So, its definitely a significant transition. We want to be mindful about the stress and trauma that the families are under… with that said, we want to make sure we are sending the message that schools are still operating and the learning needs to continue,” he said.
Swinyard gave examples of creative lesson plans the district has provided for all elementary school students, so it can keep learning fun and interesting for students.
“In the elementary grades, we’ve provided learning plans built around a ‘Connect 5’ board game concept to make it as interactive and as fun for students,” he said.
Swinyard also acknowledged larger households could face larger challenges, when it comes to off-site learning. He said teachers and counselors are available to help parents with whatever they may need.
“Do not hesitate to reach out to teachers and counselors for resources,” Swinyard said. “Even if parents just need someone to talk and process ideas with.”
Hart is still hoping for a more centralized approach to off-site learning during the current school year. She mentioned several virtual learning programs, where teachers can hold live and online classes with students.
“I wish one of my kids could virtually raise their hand when they have a question, so they can get help from their teacher right there,” she said. “I just have this ideal dream that since these virtual academies are doing it, and are doing it very well, maybe it’s something to look into to see how they are doing it, what they are using, how they are administering it. Maybe they can even make it better and make their own.”
