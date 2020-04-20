SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a tense and stressful situation for a previously-expecting Spokane mother during the COVID-19 pandemic, ended positively with the birth of her baby girl last week.
Back in February, as Sacred Heart was set to treat multiple coronavirus patients in its Special Pathogens Unit, Andrea Vachon-Packard shared some concerns with KHQ as she was expecting her fourth child in the spring. In her late 30's and having other health concerns, Andrea's pregnancy was considered high risk.
Fast forward about two months later, and Andrea had some great news to share with KHQ, welcoming her baby girl on April 14. She sent the following email to KHQ staff members:
"A couple of months ago you featured me in a story about the first Covid 19 patients being sent to Sacred Heart , my name is Andrea Packard. I was pregnant and obviously scared about delivering @ the hospital... well I wanted to share with you and your crew, who were so sweet both times you came to my home to interview me the arrival of the little girl I was carrying. She was born by emergency c section after 20 hours of labor at 37 weeks, on April,14,2020 at 12:18am 7lbs 14oz Happy and healthy and such a sweet blessing in all this pandemic chaos! The staff was amazing and I felt safe the whole time as I know they all were doing their best with the equipment they have. Anyway, just wanted to share a bit of good news!!"
The COVID-19 patients were each released from Sacred Heart, two in late February, and the other two on March 21.
Congratulations Packard family!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.