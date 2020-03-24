SPOKANE, Wash. - The 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have officially been postponed to no later than 2021.
In the meantime, athletes like Spokane-native Daniel Roy have been stuck in a holding pattern, trying to find a place to train and stay in Olympic form.
Growing up, you could usually find Roy at the Witter Aquatic Center, swimming with his friends in the Spokane sunshine while working on his backstroke.
Today, the pol looks a bit different. Instead of smiling faces in the water, there are padlocks on the front gate. The pool, like many across the country, is closed because of COVID-19.
"It's just kind of this thing going on. Nobody knows what's going to happen. Nobody knows how long it's going to be. Just got to plan ahead for that," Roy said.
Swimming has always been a part of that plan for Roy. He's won Junior World Championships, is a national age group record holder in the 200 meter breaststroke and is now a star at Stanford where he's quickly establishing himself as one of the top college swimmers in the country.
Had it not been for the coronavirus, he'd be competing for a national title this week in the NCAA championships.
"I mean, it was expected. At that point, all of us were talking about the possibility that it will get cancelled. It did. I came to grips with that pretty quick," Roy said.
But COVID-19 may not be stripping Roy of just a chance at a national title. This summer, he was hoping to represent the United States on the world's largest stage.
"Some are saying it's going to be 2021. I'm looking at that as a blessing. I don't think I was ready for this year, but if it all works out in my favor, then definitely. The Olympics have kind of been a dream of mine since the beginning. It's every kid's dream," Roy said.
Roy will continue to train for the Olympic trials, whether that comes this year or next. But in the meantime, his biggest obstacle remains finding a pool to swim in.
"It's kind of hard. You don't really plan for this kind of stuff. You don't plan on not having a pool for no one knows how long. So I'm just taking it one day at a time," Roy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.