SPOKANE, Wash. - Following sweeping measures from Governor Jay Inslee temporarily shutting down bars, restaurants and other recreational businesses, Spokane Parks and Recreation is also laying out a number of closures.
"Our focus remains on supporting the health and well-being of our customers, staff, partners and the community," the department wrote on Tuesday, March 17.
The following impacts to Parks and Recreation have been reported:
- Golf: Golf courses are temporarily closed while crews set and implement social distancing and sanitation measures.
- Riverfront Attractions: Riverfront attractions are closed until at least March 31 in accordance with Gov. Inslee's proclamation. The Visit Spokane Center is also closed. The park's open space remains open for public use. There may be limited restroom availability.
- Recreation Programs: Programs scheduled between now and April 24 are postponed. For programs that begin April 25, - June 19, the registration date will be paused until April 24 when reassessments can be made.This includes spring break camps, outdoor programs, adult and youth sports, Corbin Art Center classes/camps, personal interest classes and Therapeutic Recreation Services.
- Participants scheduled for activities between now and April 24 will be notified via email in the coming days and offered a credit on their account. For partially-completed classes, a pro-rated credit will be placed on participants' accounts. Questions can be directed to the City of Spokane by calling 311.
- Riverfront Events and Activities: Riverfront events and activities scheduled to occur between now and April 24 are either postponed or canceled. This includes Riverfront Moves Belly Dance Fitness, Cecil's Magic, Penny's Puppets, Story Time at the Carrousel, and the Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch. Brunch tickets will be refunded. Events scheduled for later in April and May will be reevaluated on March 31.
- Gatherings of 10+ People: All City of Spokane Parks and Recreation events with an anticipated attendance of 10+ scheduled between now and April 24 are postponed or canceled. For events of 10+ people run by third parties that utilize Riverfront space, staff will work with organizers to reschedule. Future events will be reevaluated on March 31. Contingency plans are being prepared for events occurring later in April and May.
- Indoor and Outdoor Event Space Rentals: Parks and Recreation will be unable to honor reservations between now and March 31 and no new reservations will be taken at this time. Reevaluations will be made on March 31. This includes Corbin Art Center, Finch Arboretum's Woodland Center and meeting spaces in Riverfront Park.
- Community and Senior Centers: Centers operate independently but were ordered closed by Gov. Inslee until at least March 31. Centers should be contacted directly for questions.
City of Spokane parks and natural areas remain open for public use. The city is urging people to follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control on preventing the spread of germs while enjoying these public spaces. Restrooms may be closed if crews are unable to clean them.
The city is also following recommendations from the Spokane Regional Health District and CDC when it comes to enhanced cleaning practices and additional measures. Those measures include:
- Increasing cleaning and sanitizing at facilities to help prevent the spread of germs
- Enhanced hygiene reminds have been posted at facilities and online
- Practicing and encouraging social distancing
- Asking staff and visitors to please stay home if they are not feeling well
- Preparing contingency plans to ensure the right resources are in place to respond as the situation changes
