SPOKANE, Wash. - The Tony-award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" will no longer be returning to Spokane.
The upcoming Book of Mormon performances originally scheduled for May 5-10 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts have been canceled.
Those who have purchased tickets to the show through TicketsWest or Broadway Spokane will automatically receive a refund, saying they make take up to 7-10 business days to reflect on accounts. Individuals who purchased with cash or check will receive a refund by check in 2-3 weeks.
The Book of Mormon closed its national tour after over seven years and 2,828 performances on the road. The decision was predicated by a series of canceled dates due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The final tour performance of “The Book of Mormon” was on March 11 at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. The tour came to Spokane in 2014 and 2016.
The upcoming "Once On This Island" performances at the FIC have also been canceled. Performances of "Jersey Boys" and "National Geographic Live - Social By Nature" at the FIC have been rescheduled.
