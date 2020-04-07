SPOKANE, Wash. - A pharmacy tech working at a Spokane Walgreens says her company waited too long to take action against COVID-19.
"In my mind, when I go to work, everybody has it," she said.
The pharmacy worker, who we'll call Jane Doe, is frustrated.
She has family and claims Walgreens hasn't been doing enough to protect her or her coworkers.
"Not a lot of proactiveness. They're just reacting to the situation and they're very late to the game," she said.
She now fears that while working without the proper protection, they will be put at risk of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
Jane Doe claims that customers are still coming in sick and are ignorging the orders of state officials.
She said customers who are sick are spending time in the store waiting for prescriptions to be filled, waiting for photos to be developed, or other things.
"A lot of patients aren't disclosing to pharmacy workers that they have it or that they've been tested and kind of just go about their day and that's my biggest fear. It's just the lack of communication and education on the doctor's part to their patients and the patient just thinking 'Oh, I'm sick, I'll just go to the pharmacy,' when the pharmacy is the worst place you can go," Jane Doe told KHQ's Peter Maxwell.
Walgreens, like many stores, is running low on essential items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, paper towels and thermometers.
Jane Doe knows the risk when helping customers and dealing with the ones who pare sick picking up prescriptions.
"It's a real fear in retail standards and pharmacy standards. You're less than two feet away from people when you're helping them and interacting with them and you leave the pharmacy to provide good customer service," she said.
This week, Walgreens said they've started to add additional safety measures. In a press release dated April 3, the company said they're providing workers with face covers, plexiglass shields, deep cleaning stores and adjusting store hours.
Walgreens is also conducting health screenings for employees but only at distribution centers, centralized facilities and select other locations.
Jane Doe said they'd received the plexiglass divider Tuesday morning for the pharmacy, but it arrived cracked.
KHQ reached out to Walgreens and received the following statement:
"Our pharmacists and store team members are on the frontlines of care during the epidemic and we are taking steps to do all we can to help ensure their health and safety.
In our stores, we have implemented a number of measures to protect our teams including social distancing guidance and decals, plexiglass shields, additional hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and, recently, face covers. Frequent handwashing with soap and water or use of hand sanitizer remains among the most effective ways of protecting against the coronavirus.
We are providing face covers to stores and teams nationwide to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Team members are still required to follow CDC guidelines focused on social distancing and frequent hand washing.
We are working with more than 60 vendors to secure face covers as quickly as possible and anticipate stores should start receiving face covers in the next week. As with our plexiglass shields, stores in areas most impacted by the coronavirus will receive face covers first.
We are in the process of installing protective plastic shields in our stores chain-wide, with priority being given to our stores in the most impacted areas at this time. We are working as quickly as possible to complete the installation across all of our stores. They will be in place for both our front-end and pharmacy registers nationwide.
We are closely monitoring this situation and will adjust our business operations and policies based on all federal, state and local health advisories. We are also in close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other health organizations. In most if not all of these cases, the state or local government continues to ask essential retailers like Walgreens to remain open at this time. As this situation evolves, we are actively reviewing our policies, procedures and operations to promote the safety and wellbeing of our team members and customers."
