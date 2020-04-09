SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is warning the public of a scam where criminals are posing as bank representatives to trick people out of their PIN numbers.
According to SPD, on April 2, a victim received a text from someone claiming to be from their bank and informed them of a fraudulent charge on their account. The text instructed the victim to wait for a phone call, which she received moments later. The ID on her phone showed as her bank.
The caller claimed they were with the bank's fraud department and asked the victim several standard questions like if she was traveling and if she had made the charges in question.
The caller then asked the victim to verify her PIN number for the account, which she did. The caller said they would be sending the victim a verification code and asked her to read it back to them, which she did, believing it was truly an employee of her bank.
The caller then told the victim her account would be locked for 24 hours and that she should not try to log in to her account in the meantime. When the call ended, the victim got an alert that her debit card had been added to a Samsung Pay account.
Shortly after, the victim logged into her account to see about $2,000 in fraudulent charges had been made to the account.
The victim was then locked out of her account shortly after due to the suspected fraud activity and realized that the text and call from her bank were probably from a spoofed number.
SPD is reminding the public to never give PINs out over the phone. Banks don't ask for PINs or passwords. Anyone who receives a call that seems out of the ordinary is urged to hang up and call the institution back with a number you know to be a real phone number and ask them about the call you just received.
If you have been the victim of or have been called with similar circumstances, please call Crime Check at (509)456-2233 to report it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.