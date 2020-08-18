Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...DANGEROUSLY HOT CONDITIONS WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES 94 TO 104 DEGREES. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, WENATCHEE AREA, OKANOGAN VALLEY, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, WASHINGTON PALOUSE, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN, MOSES LAKE AREA AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, LEWIS AND SOUTHERN NEZ PERCE COUNTIES AND LEWISTON AREA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 PM PDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...PROLONGED DAYTIME HEAT WILL SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAT RELATED ILLNESSES, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. &&