SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane pools & splash pads will not be opening this summer, giving residents a few less ways to beat the heat.
The Spokane Parks & Recreation Department says it made the difficult decision to begin winterizing pools and splash pads that aren't allowed to operated beyond limited capacities until at least phase 3 in Washington's Safe Start COVID-19 plan.
City officials worked with regional partners evaluating options for operating pools and splash pads in some form this summer. However, under the reopening plan, the city determined it couldn't feasibly open them until phase 3 - and there would still only be a 10% capacity. Staffing issues were also expected in the event phase 3 soon approached.
“Our aquatic facilities are a highlight of a Spokane summer, and we are saddened to have to make this decision for 2020 but recognize it’s in the best interest of our community’s health,” said Garrett Jones, Director of Parks & Recreation for the City of Spokane. “We look forward to again providing free access to our pools and splash pads when it’s safe to do so.”
The City operates six outdoor aquatic centers (A.M. Cannon, Hillyard, Liberty, Comstock, Witter, and Shadle) and 17 splash pads. Winterizing is expected to begin this week.
