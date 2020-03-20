SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has issued a public health officer order to close all public play structures and playgrounds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During an afternoon press conference, Spokane's Chief Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz announced the closure. It applies to playgrounds and play structures "of all ages."
The order does not apply to "green spaces," such as national and state parks, regular parks, golf courses and tennis courts.
Dr. Lutz said the health district is asking people who plan to utilize these green spaces to ensure proper social distancing of at least six feet and to limit groups to no more than 10 people.
The Spokane Regional Health District has also declared a public health emergency, meaning the health district's Board of Health can easily order needed medical supplies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.