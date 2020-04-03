SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Governor Jay Inslee's decision to extend his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order through May 4, Spokane Public schools has announced that it's buildings will also stay closed until then.
The district made the announcement in a letter to families and staff.
"Next week, we will observe Spring Break. It'll feel quite different than Spring Breaks of the past, but we hope that you are able to find many moments of joy and relaxation," the letter read.
The district also reminded families that free meals for all students and child care for all kids of first responders and health care workers will continue. Starting on Monday, April 6, parents and guardians can pick up meals without their student present.
Anyone who needs help or support during this time is encouraged to call (509)354-5900.
The district also said that it will not be sending any messages during Spring Break unless they come with urgent information.
"We'll be looking forward to April 13 when teachers and students will continue their learning at home together," the letter said.
Links to further resources can be found on the Spokane Public Schools website HERE.
