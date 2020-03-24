SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Monday's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order from Governor Jay Inslee that restricts operations on all but essential businesses, Spokane Public Schools is working to get laptops distributed to students.
It was an effort that had already been underway and according to an update on the district's Facebook page, they'd managed to distribute nearly 1,500 laptops as of last week.
Families can request a laptop through the district's page HERE and will be contacted within 48 hours with a confirmed date and time for pickup. Currently the district is able to offer one device per student, and up to two per family.
The district is also offering resources for families who do not have home internet.
