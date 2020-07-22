SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools has laid out some more of its tentative plans for in-person learning in the event school buildings are allowed to reopen this fall.
"Critical conversations are currently taking place within state and local government agencies regarding when buildings should reopen," SPS said in an update Wednesday. "In preparation, we are developing detailed plans to address safety and support student learning, both for in-person and distance learning. This involves working closely with Spokane Education Association to address the factors impacted by these plans as we align with the safety guidelines required by the state and efforts to ensure the best possible experience for students given the circumstances."
The current plans laid out by SPS include K-4 students attending school every day of the week, and all other students likely going to school on alternating day schedules.
"Ability to access distance learning tools and the impact of childcare were key considerations for this decision," SPS said. "We are refining plans that address safety requirements for wearing masks and ensure plenty of time for outside play and activities."
SPS says modifications can be made for special education students and others requiring additional support. Options for full-distance learning would also be available should families not feel comfortable in having their students return to in-person class.
As of Wednesday, SPS said their tentative plan is as follows:
- Elementary students in grades K-4 will attend school every day of the week. Students in grades 5 and 6 will likely go to school on an alternating day schedule, to provide adequate spacing and class sizes that meet safety guidelines.
- Secondary students will go to school on an alternating day schedule, due to the larger enrollments at middle and high schools. Using an alternating day schedule will allow for proper social distancing and class sizes that accommodate the 6-foot distancing requirement.
- Modifications to the learning plan will be offered to special education students and other student groups that require additional support.
- Families not comfortable having their students return to in-person instruction will be able to register for a full distance learning option that can include instructor-led classes, project-based activities and social-emotional learning. We will have details about how to register in August.
In the event schools are unable to reopen, SPS says a model is being developed should they need to opt towards offering full-distance learning.
SPS will be hosting two upcoming webinars regarding plans for in-person (July 23, 6:30 p.m.) and distance learning (July 30, 6:30 p.m.)
"As we closely monitor health information from state and local officials, the safety of students and staff will continue to be the top priority as we prepare for the start of school," SPS said in the update. "We look forward to reopening our school buildings and providing in-person instruction when it is determined safe to do so."
