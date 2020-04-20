SPOKANE, Wash - Monday morning Spokane Public Schools held a press briefing about new guidelines for distance learning.
When it comes to grades, SPS said that each student will still be graded and will get report cards. The grade will be determined by each individual teacher using their professional judgement to decide what to grade and how much each assignment is worth, very similar to a normal school environment.
Leaders are aware that a digital classroom is a big burden for parents to bear.
"We don't expect our parents to be teachers, we expect that you do the best you can, keep it positive and reach out for help when you need it," said Dr. Adam Swinyard, Associate Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools.
Mental health of their students is a big concern for the district. It is hoping that by providing a structure it will provide a sense of normalcy. The district is also working on releasing more mental health and social well being resources in the coming weeks.
Also in the next few weeks, SPS will launch a public dashboard where anyone can see the data on how meals have been served, how many devices have been distributed to students and how many students have logged into the digital tools.
Leaders recognize all these changes will take some time to get used to.
"Just stay patient, know this is new for everybody, its going to be difficult we realize, hopefully its short term and we can learn from this and grow from this and be stronger afterwards," said Dr. Shelley Redinger, Superintendent of Spokane Public Schools.
