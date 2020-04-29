Wednesday night, the Spokane Public Schools discussed the possibility of declaring a financial emergency for the 2020-2021 school year which would include a hiring freeze and suspending workload provisions to save $7.7 million.
According to board member Nikki Lockwood, the educators that are currently employed would not be impacted by the Financial Emergency Deceleration.
According to the SPS four year budget plan before the possible $7.7 million cut, the estimated revenue for the 2020-2021 school year is $484.6 million with spending being $492.6 million. The deficit would be $8 million.
Board member, Linda McDermott, said that every year they work to adjust the budget so they will not always operate with a deficit.
According to SPS, Washington State is estimated to lose $5-8 billion in economic revenue that funds public schools due to COVID-19. The Washington Public Schools rainy day fund is only $3 billion.
Board member, Kevin Morrison, said it is the board's jobs to create the budget for the district but it is hard to do when they do not know what the state's revenue will be.
The Board of Directors said the impacts of COVID-19 will mean budgets could decrease while addition costs could arise that they have not seen before. Some new costs could include software updates for distant learning, remote student supports, and enhancements to summer school programs.
"The impacts of COVID-19 are unknown," board member Linda McDermott said.
Financial Emergency Declarations were previous declared by SPS in 2010, 2011 and 2019.
