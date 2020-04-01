Spokane Public Schools are working to find a solution for graduating seniors to make sure they receive their high school credits.
SPS Board members are working with the state of Washington on deciding what options they should give seniors.
For the second semester, SPS is considering giving students three options:
- Select to receive a pass/fail grade on their transcript
- Option for students who don't want to negatively impact their cumulative GPA
- Select to receive a letter grade on their transcript
- Consideration for those who want to positively support their cumulative GPA
- Request a credit wavier from the school principal
- Consideration for students with F grades and those who don't need certain credits to graduate
During the SPS Board meeting, members said if these three options were given to seniors, they would choice one of the three options for each individual class.
SPS said they will not be making a final decision during the meeting on Wednesday.
