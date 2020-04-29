Spokane Public School high schools are less than six weeks away from graduation and SPS leaders are trying to decided how to have a meaningful graduation for 2020 graduates during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the Wednesday Board Meeting, Shawn Jordan, Executive Director for Secondary Schools, said they are working on two ideas; a virtual graduation on KSPS or the possibility of an in-person, socially distant, graduation.
According to Jordan, the virtual graduation would be mostly videos for each individual graduate.
The second option is an in-person, socially distant, graduation at Joe Albi Stadium.
According to Jordan, each graduate would sit six feet apart and be allowed two guests. The guests would also be spread six-feet apart in the stands.
Each guests would be required to wear a face mask and possibly have their temperatures taken before entering.
The in-person graduation would be strategic from arrival to departure to ensure social distancing is maintained at all times.
According to Jordan, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz discussed the in-person graduation via Zoom with SPS leaders. According to Jordan, Dr. Lutz was in support of the in-person, socially distant, graduation.
Board member Kevin Morrison said before deciding to do an in-person graduation, they need to look at liabilities if there was a spread of COVID-19 due to the event.
SPS board members said the in-person graduations would not be possible without approval from Governor Jay Inslee.
Jordan said the two most important things 2020 graduates expressed that they want are graduating with classmates and wearing a cap and gown as they walk across the stage.
