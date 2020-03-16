SPOKANE, Wash - With thousands of kids unexpectedly home from school because of COVID-19, Spokane Public Schools has created the following web pages to help parents.
- Learning at Home Resources
- Has sample schedules and resources for parents to help structure their child's day. On the website, the school says, "Structure and routine are strong elements to reduce anxiety, but we recognize that nothing about this is routine."
- Student Laptop Distribution
- To support student learning for families without access to computers at home, Spokane Public Schools is checking out laptops to students based on need and availability. At this time, the district can offer one device per student, and up to two per family.
- There are links for families to sign up for free wifi and unlimited smartphone data for existing customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.