SPOKANE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to students age 16-18 in the region. 

The clinics offered will be using the Pfizer vaccine. 

The clinics will be offered May 17-27 at the following schools. Parents may give consent and register their students using the links next to the dates. 

Lewis & Clark, 521 W. 4th Ave.

Ferris, 3020 E. 37th Ave.

Shadle Park, 4327 N. Ash St.

Rogers, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave.

SPS said the vaccines are voluntary and students are not required to get one to attend class.

They also said they will offer vaccines for those age 12-15 once Washington State Department of Health and Spokane Regional Health District approve the Pfizer vaccination for the age group.

If you have questions regarding the clinics, contact Rebecca Doughty, director of Health Services: 509-354-7298 or Rebeccado@spokaneschools.org.

Tags