SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools (SPS) is offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics to students age 16-18 in the region.
The clinics offered will be using the Pfizer vaccine.
The clinics will be offered May 17-27 at the following schools. Parents may give consent and register their students using the links next to the dates.
Lewis & Clark, 521 W. 4th Ave.
- Monday, May 17: Sign up here
- Tuesday, May 18: Sign up here
Ferris, 3020 E. 37th Ave.
- Wednesday, May 19: Sign up here
- Thursday, May 20: Sign up here
Shadle Park, 4327 N. Ash St.
- Monday, May 24: Sign up here
- Tuesday, May 25: Sign up here
Rogers, 1622 E. Wellesley Ave.
- Wednesday, May 26: Sign up here
- Thursday, May 27: Sign up here
SPS said the vaccines are voluntary and students are not required to get one to attend class.
They also said they will offer vaccines for those age 12-15 once Washington State Department of Health and Spokane Regional Health District approve the Pfizer vaccination for the age group.
If you have questions regarding the clinics, contact Rebecca Doughty, director of Health Services: 509-354-7298 or Rebeccado@spokaneschools.org.