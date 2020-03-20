SPOKANE, Wash. - While schools are closed across Washington, the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has many asking how long the closures will last.
As our news partners with The Spokesman-Review report, the plan is for Washington schools to reopen on April 27. But Spokane Public Schools is preparing contingency plans for a break lasting up to six months.
"We've been talking about that a lot, with what's happening around the nation," Superintendent Shelley Redinger is quoted as saying by the Spokesman. "It could be likely that it could extend perhaps to the end of the school year."
If that were to happen, the district would push toward online instruction. This poses another challenge however, as the district currently has 1,500 laptops available for checkout. They would need several thousand more to guarantee equitable learning for all students.
California's Governor Gavin Newsom said this week that the 6.1 million students in the state and their families should prepare for the possibility that schools might remain closed indefinitely.
