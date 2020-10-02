Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has confirmed two positive COVID-19 cases at Lidgerwood Elementary.
SPS is virtual right now, so it’s not clear if a student, an educator or a staff member is COVID-19 positive.
KHQ has received several calls from parents and some staff members who say there are multiple people within the district who are COVID-19 positive, including students, staff and educators.
The district spokeswoman told KHQ they are actively investigating any other cases, but would not go any further than that.
She did say that the district is working on a COVID-19 dashboard that will hopefully provide transparency to families concerned about any cases at their schools.
If there are multiple cases in multiple schools, the timing is not great. Kindergarteners are expected to start going in person starting on Monday, following a recommendation by Spokane Regional Health.
