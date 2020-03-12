SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, March 12, Spokane Public Schools issued a letter to families and staff regarding current plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic. In that letter, the district said it will be restricting events involving more than 250 people.
At this time, the Spokane Regional Health District has not recommended that schools be closed or the cancellation of school-related travel, according to the letter. As of Thursday, there are still no cases of coronavirus linked to any SPS schools.
SPS has been working closely with government and educational partners as well as other experts to learn as much as possible and be as prepared as possible for the impacts and implications of the coronavirus, according to the letter. Information is continuing to come in from the Health District, and other medical professionals.
However, effective immediately, SPS is restricting in-building, school-related activities involving groups larger than 250 people.
"We are taking measures toward social distancing by not mixing people outside our school community," the letter read. "This limitation does not include regular school day instructions and meals, as those only include students and staff who are already within the same building."
In accordance with current SPS practices, educational services will be provided to individual students in the event they need to be absent from school for an extended period of time. This involves providing absent students with work through online outlets like Blackboard, Office 365 or through hard copies.
"We will work closely with the state and local government agencies to make any determination regarding potential school closures. SPS provides a number of resources to offer opportunities for students to learn at home during a school closure," the letter read.
The letter concluded by noting that the situation remains fluid, and that SPS will continue to adjust its plans as things evolve. Additional information can be found on the district's website HERE.
