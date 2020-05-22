SPOKANE, Wash. - A survey from Spokane Public Schools is asking families what they think the district needs to focus on as the COVID-19 response continues.
So far, the survey has seen more than 2,300 participants and received more than 2,800 responses.
According to the results, having a unified platform for students to use is front and center. Many parents and guardians left comments expressing the challenge of students having to check multiple platforms in order to communicate and turn in assignments.
"There needs to be one agreed upon system for online classes. Some teachers are using Blackboard, some are using Zoom, some are using Teams," one comment said.
The survey and its responses can be viewed in their entirety HERE.
