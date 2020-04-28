Spokane Public Schools is facing a financial crisis for the second year in a row and will be working to tighten their spending belt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the budget resolution on Spokane Public School's website, the budget cuts could save around $7.7 million.
According to the resolution SPS posted on their website, "this lack of adequate resources and general uncertainty negatively impacts the District’s ability to restore educational programs and services for the 2020-2021 school year."
The resolution said the budget cuts would reduce staffing, programming, and services.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, during a board meeting Board Member Kevin Morrison said school funding across the state largely relies on sales taxes which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
