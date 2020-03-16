SPOKANE, Wash. - With schools shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Spokane Public Schools will be offering an alternative to help make sure kids don't miss any meals.
Starting on Thursday, March 19, SPS will be offering grab-n-go meals for any child aged 0-18. The meals, which will consist of breakfast and lunch together, will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Monday - Friday at several distribution sites.
Children do not have to be SPS students to get a meal. The district just recommends going to whichever school is closest.
Elementary distribution sites include:
- Arlington Elementary
- Balboa Elementary
- Finch Elementary
- Garfield Elementary
- Hutton Elementary
- Lidgerwood Elementary
- Lincoln Heights Elementary
- Longfellow Elementary
- Moran Prairie Elementary
- Mullan Road Elementary
- Ridgeview Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
Secondary distribution sites include:
- Shaw Middle
- Rogers High
- Shadle Park High
- Ferris High
