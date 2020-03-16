SPOKANE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

SPOKANE, Wash. - With schools shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Spokane Public Schools will be offering an alternative to help make sure kids don't miss any meals. 

Starting on Thursday, March 19, SPS will be offering grab-n-go meals for any child aged 0-18. The meals, which will consist of breakfast and lunch together, will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m Monday - Friday at several distribution sites. 

Children do not have to be SPS students to get a meal. The district just recommends going to whichever school is closest. 

Elementary distribution sites include:

  • Arlington Elementary
  • Balboa Elementary
  • Finch Elementary
  • Garfield Elementary 
  • Hutton Elementary
  • Lidgerwood Elementary
  • Lincoln Heights Elementary
  • Longfellow Elementary 
  • Moran Prairie Elementary
  • Mullan Road Elementary
  • Ridgeview Elementary
  • Roosevelt Elementary

Secondary distribution sites include:

  • Shaw Middle
  • Rogers High
  • Shadle Park High
  • Ferris High

