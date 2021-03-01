SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now Spokane Public Schools is getting ready for middle and high schoolers to head back to the classroom for in-person learning.
Students will be going back in a hybrid model with Group A and Group B students alternating days. Fridays will alternate on a weekly basis for Group A and Group B except for this Friday, March 5 because there is no school. A complete schedule can be found here.
Groups are based off of a student's home address number. Students with even numbered homes are in Group A and students with odd numbered homes are in Group B.
Before heading to school, students will have to log on to the internet and take a health survey. The survey asks about the student's symptoms; for example if they have a cough, a fever, or if they have been in contact with anyone positive for COVID-19. After completing the survey they will get a green check mark allowing them to attend class and the green check will have to be shown to a staff member before the student can head inside.
Face coverings are also required for students and staff. Disposable masks will be given to those who do not have when they arrive. Hand washing will also be encouraged throughout the day. Classrooms and high-tech surfaces will also be cleaned frequently. Classrooms will also be set up to support adequate social distancing.
SPS says any students showing symptoms or not feeling well will be sent home.