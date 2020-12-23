SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Regional Health District reported 381 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three additional deaths.
There have been 24,491 positive cases total in Spokane and 338 deaths.
Of the three deaths Wednesday, two were people in their 90's and one was in their 80's.
The rate of cases per 100,000 residents is now at 886, which is down by 10 from yesterday. However, the positive rate of cases has increased to 16% for Spokane County.
