SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Regional Health District reports 888 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 8 new deaths.
Of the 8 reported deaths, there was one person in their 40's, one person in their 50's, three people in their 60's, two people in their 70's, and one person in their 80's.
This brings the total deaths in Spokane to 262, with the total positive cases sitting at 17,207.
On Monday, SRHD reported 243 new cases and there is currently 83 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
