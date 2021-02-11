SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reported only 25 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Spokane on Thursday, but clarify that the low report is likely due to an error in the reporting system.
"WDRS issues caused cases to be held up, and officials estimate the true case count to be closer to 100. Tomorrow’s case count will show the correction, and it will not greatly impact our two-week trend metrics" said SRHD in an updated press release.
While the report of 25 new cases is inaccurate, Spokane continues to see a decrease in daily new cases over the last two weeks.
This has led Governor Inslee to announce that all regions in Washington are now moving into phase 2 except for the east central region, including counties like Yakima, Benton, and Walla Walla. For more information on the announcement to move into phase 2, click here.